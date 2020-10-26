Green Groups Urge DC Circ. To Dump Mass. Gas Project

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists defended a bid for the D.C. Circuit to strike down a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval of a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit's pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts, arguing the agency's claim of procedural flaws is undercut by its admission they voiced their concerns in administrative proceedings. Food & Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team Inc. told the circuit court in a response brief Friday that FERC's claim that a procedural flaw dooms their case is contradicted by the agency's own acknowledgment that the groups argued it failed to properly analyze the environmental impacts of a project built by Kinder Morgan's...

