Judges Allow Families' Travel Ban Delay Suits To Proceed

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Two federal judges in California and D.C. have greenlighted lawsuits brought by Iranian-American families who accused the Trump administration of sitting on their requests for green cards for their relatives who received a waiver from the president's travel ban. Rejecting the federal government's bid to toss the case, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta found Friday that it was "plausible" that the U.S. Department of State had unreasonably delayed a visa request filed for an American citizen's Iranian father, Abdollah Ashtari, making it an issue "certainly worthy of further factual development" as the case progresses. Judge Mehta pointed to State Department...

