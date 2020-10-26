Dentons, Goodwin Steer $110M JP Morgan-Prudential Loan

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Dentons represented JP Morgan in connection with its $110 million loan to Goodwin-counseled Prudential Insurance for an office tower on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, according to multiple records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from JP Morgan Chase Bank NA is for 180 Madison Ave. The property is a block east of the Empire State Building, between East 33rd and East 34th streets, and the 33rd Street subway station where the 4 and 6 Trains stop is nearby to the south. The borrower is an entity affiliated with the Prudential Insurance Co. of America. The financing appears in...

