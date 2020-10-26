Gov. Says Okla. Won't Appeal Ruling On Tribal Gaming Deals

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he won't appeal a federal court decision that a group of state-tribal gaming compacts aren't subject to renegotiation, saying the "unprecedented uncertainty" of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling over treaty lands requires the state and tribes to work out their differences amicably. Stitt said Friday that he will not appeal an Oklahoma federal judge's July 28 ruling that the state-tribal gaming compacts were renewed automatically for the next 15 years and can't be renegotiated to fill the state's revenue coffers. The tribes sued the state last December in opposition to the governor's contention that Oklahoma's...

