Chancery Tosses Suit Over Facebook Stock-Shuffle Plan

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday tossed a derivative lawsuit against current and former directors of Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking at least $95 million in damages related to an abandoned stock reclassification plan allegedly driven by Zuckerberg's personal philanthropic agenda, finding an investor didn't first ask the company to consider filing suit. In a 63-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that the suit against Zuckerberg and five current or former Facebook directors must be tossed because investor the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Participating Food Industry Employers Tri-State Pension Fund had not shown it would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS