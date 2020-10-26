Del. Judge Urged Not To Fast-Track $1.2B Crystallex Case

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New York judge's order enforcing $1.68 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds doesn't mean that a judge in Delaware should forge ahead with a sale of Citgo's parent company so a Canadian mining company can enforce its $1.2 billion award against Caracas, the country is arguing. Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, told U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Friday that not only is the order in New York subject to further litigation, but the steps Crystallex International Corp. is asking the judge to take aren't needed since the sale of Citgo parent PDV Holding Inc., a...

