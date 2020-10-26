Northrop Disputes DOD's $32.5M Pension Surplus Claim

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman has sued the U.S. Department of Defense over $32.5 million in pension plan surplus reimbursement claims related to three business unit sales, saying the claims were late and based on a misinterpretation of federal accounting standards. The Defense Contract Management Agency's claims for larger shares of the surpluses remaining within the pension plans at the time those units were sold were roughly a decade late and were excessive compared to what the government had actually paid into those plans, Northrop told the Court of Federal Claims on Friday. "The Government is entitled only to a credit or refund of...

