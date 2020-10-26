Israeli Ad Data Scraper Wants Facebook Access Restored

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Israeli luxury advertising firm BrandTotal urged a California magistrate judge Monday to order Facebook to restore its access to user data while the social media giant's lawsuit over its purported data scraping plays out in court, arguing that without the order it would likely go out of business. During a hearing by telephone, Rudolph A. Telscher Jr. of Husch Blackwell LLP argued on behalf of defendants BrandTotal Ltd. and Unimania Inc. that users agreed to share their data with the companies and that the data collected was "innocuous" information that is not sensitive or tied to individuals. He also argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS