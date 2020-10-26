BuzzFeed Faces Copyright Fight Over Instagram Embeds

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Six photojournalists are suing BuzzFeed for using their photos of this summer's George Floyd protests without permission, the latest copyright case to be filed over the use of embedded social media posts. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Alexis Hunley and five other Black photographers say they "risked life and limb" to snap photos of the historic protests after Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, only to see them used without permission by BuzzFeed. "Instead of these Black photojournalists being fully and fairly compensated for licensing of their photos captured on the frontlines of those nationwide protests,...

