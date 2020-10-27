$10M World Trade Center Damage Suit Hits Travelers

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Turner Construction Co. is suing Travelers for at least $10 million in New York state court to force it to cover the costs of another lawsuit over water damage to several floors of the World Trade Center. The construction company hit The Travelers Indemnity Co. and Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America with the new lawsuit on Monday, saying the insurer has an obligation to defend it from a case filed in July by the property manager for One World Trade Center. That underlying lawsuit alleged that the sprinkler system installed by Turner's subcontractor failed and damaged 10 floors of the...

