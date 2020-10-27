Apache Says $74M Loss In Well Dispute Can't Stand

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- In Apache Corp.'s attempt to undo a $74.1 million judgment tied to the construction of a Louisiana gas well and processing facility, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Tuesday homed in on the meaning of the phrase "willful misconduct" and how that differs from negligence. The Houston appellate court focused on the line between willful misconduct and negligence during oral arguments as Apache challenges jury findings it didn't hold up its end of the bargain with Castex Offshore Inc. in connection with a southern Louisiana gas project. A Harris County District Court jury found in April 2019 that Apache engaged in "willful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS