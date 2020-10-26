Eye on ERISA: Q&A With Schneider Wallace's Todd Schneider

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP founding partner Todd Schneider isn't worried about the defense bar's attempts to limit ERISA litigation. After all, scaling back class actions is a perennial goal of management-side attorneys, and if plaintiffs firm Schneider Wallace's track record over the past few months is any indication, the momentum on benefits lawsuit hasn't slowed in the slightest. Since the beginning of 2020, Schneider Wallace's Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation team has won class certification in suits against AT&T and Verizon, persuaded the Eighth Circuit to revive litigation against Principal Life Insurance Co. and Washington University in St. Louis,...

