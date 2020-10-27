Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zoom Hit With Trademark Suit Over New 'Zapps' Feature

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A tech company called Zapier Inc. is suing Zoom for launching a new app-sharing function called "Zapps," accusing the popular videoconferencing platform of "blatantly ripping off" its existing "Zaps" trademark.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco federal court, Zapier said it has spent nearly a decade using "Zaps" to describe its own service, which helps users integrate existing apps like Slack and Dropbox to make them work in concert.

Zapier said the new offering from Zoom, which allows its users to connect the video service to other apps, is an almost identical service with an almost identical name....

