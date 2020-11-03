ERISA Ruling Shows Reluctance For Disability Claim Remand

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Employee Retirement Income Security Act civil procedure often departs in significant respects from the normal civil procedure utilized uniformly by federal courts in all civil actions in accordance with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. One aspect of ERISA civil procedure that is especially questionable despite its near-uniform acceptance by the federal judiciary is the practice of remanding ERISA benefit cases to the insurer or plan administrator. After finding error in the claim denial, rather than awarding the claimant benefits, courts mostly give out mulligans that give the plan administrators another crack at denying the claim again.[1] On the same day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS