Yacht Broker Says Commissions Claim Must Be Litigated

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Yacht brokerage firm Northrop and Johnson Yachts-Ships Inc. is urging the Eleventh Circuit to reverse an order forcing it to arbitrate claims that a Dutch yacht maker went behind its back to strike a lucrative deal with the firm's own clients, leaving it unable to collect its duly earned commission. Northrop and Johnson told the circuit court in its brief on Monday that a lower court misconstrued the language of an underlying contract, expanding the reach of an arbitration clause within that contract far beyond what the parties had intended. The brokerage firm alleges in the litigation that Royal Van Lent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS