FCC Forges Ahead With Plans To Expand Rural Broadband

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission took three actions on Tuesday meant to expand the reach of wireless broadband in rural America, including setting up a fund for infrastructure, allowing "white spaces" between TV channels to be used for the internet, and streamlining state and local approval of wireless builds. The FCC, which approved all three proposals during an open meeting, largely agreed on moving forward with the plans, but Democratic members said some fell short and could exacerbate tensions with local authorities over zoning authority. The commission formally established a 5G Fund for Rural America, which FCC Chairman Ajit Pai had long...

