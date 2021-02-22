Justices Deny Trump Bid To Halt Vance Subpoena

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:55 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied former President Donald Trump's request to halt enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for his tax records and other records, issued by the Manhattan district attorney's office. The Supreme Court on Monday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to halt the enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for his tax records. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) The justices denied Trump attorneys' emergency application for a stay pending the filing and answer to a petition for the high court to consider the case. The decision means the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus...

