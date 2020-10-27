Roku's 'Brazen Misconduct' Warrants New IP Trial, Rival Says

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- MV3 Partners LLC on Monday slammed Roku Inc. for "constant and brazen misconduct" during a trial this month, telling a Texas federal judge that it should get another chance to convince a jury that Roku infringed its streaming media technology patent. MV3 had alleged that Roku has been infringing its patent since it was issued in October 2014. Roku owes more than $6 million for the screen-mirroring technology its devices use, plus roughly $35 million for the screen-casting technology, MV3 claimed. This month, a seven-person Western District of Texas jury sided with Roku, finding that MV3 didn't prove Roku had infringed...

