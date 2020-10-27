Klobuchar Eyes Antitrust Overhaul

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., reinforced the idea Tuesday that a Democratic-controlled Senate, namely an antitrust subcommittee with her at its head, would be keen to revamp competition laws she argued have been overly constrained by conservative judges. As the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, Klobuchar is expected to move up to the subcommittee's chair if the Nov. 3 election flips control of the upper chamber. If that happens, Klobuchar said during a Competition Policy International and Computer & Communications Industry Association event, the past legislation she's introduced will serve as a good guidepost for what to expect...

