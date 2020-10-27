Hewlett Packard Cos. To Pay $1.45M To End Wage Probe

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- California-based Hewlett Packard and a spinoff business agreed to cough up $1.45 million to resolve the federal contractor bias watchdog's allegations that they underpaid nearly 400 female employees, the U.S. Department of Labor said. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which ensures that government contractors follow anti-discrimination laws, said Monday a compliance evaluation of the two companies found "disparities in compensation between male and female employees" at four sites. It said a total of 391 female employees were affected by the disparities. "The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs recognizes [Hewlett Packard Inc.] and [Hewlett Packard Enterprise's] cooperation to...

