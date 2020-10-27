7th Circ. Leery Of Standing Argument In Jeep-Hacking Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed skeptical Tuesday over whether to revive a lawsuit over allegedly hackable Jeep Cherokees, questioning why the group of drivers cited facts and evidence during the appeal that they hadn't raised in a lower court to argue they have standing to bring their claims. During oral argument, the drivers told a three-judge panel that a lower court applied an incorrect standard and ignored hundreds of pages of expert reports to inaccurately determine they lack standing to claim they overpaid FCA US LLC and car electronics maker Harman International Industries Inc. for Jeep Cherokees and other vehicles whose...

