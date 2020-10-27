Katten Helps With $89M Manhattan Hotel Loan

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based OCBC Bank has loaned $89 million for a hotel on West 39th Street in Manhattan and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP worked on the matter, according to records made public Tuesday. The loan from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is for the Element New York Times Square West at 311 W. 39th St., and the borrower is Singapore-based limited liability company SM Ascott LLC. A mortgage document made public Tuesday indicates that Andrew Jagoda, who co-chairs Katten's New York real estate group, worked on the deal, although it was not immediately clear what role he played. Jagoda declined to comment Tuesday....

