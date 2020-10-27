Eataly Workers Say Chicago Market Broke Ill. Privacy Law

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Eataly Chicago LLC has been hit with biometric privacy claims in Illinois state court, with a proposed class of employees accusing the Italian marketplace of violating their rights with its fingerprint timekeeping and authentication system. Named plaintiff Neisha Torres, who worked in several positions at the downtown Chicago Eataly between April 2017 and April 2019, says her former employer violated her privacy and rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois law that requires employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information, such as fingerprints. Eataly requires its employees upon hiring to enroll in its employee...

