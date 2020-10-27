Food Maker Blames Ex-Attys After $8.3M Judgment

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois food manufacturer is suing Gould & Ratner LLP and several of its attorneys in state court, saying their negligence resulted in an $8.3 million judgment in an underlying lawsuit despite multiple opportunities to settle the case. Distinctive Foods LLC says its counsel mishandled a dispute stemming from its business relationship with RyKrisp LLC, after Distinctive agreed to manufacture RyKrisp brand crackers for RyKrisp in 2015. Gould & Ratner attorneys gave Distinctive bad legal advice when the two companies became embroiled in a dispute over approximately $100,000 in fees owed to Distinctive for manufacturing services, it said in a Cook...

