Jay-Z Erased Emails Amid Looming Perfume Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 27, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge ruled Tuesday that Jay-Z destroyed evidence in a lawsuit accusing him of failing to promote a perfume line, and as the case nears a possible trial, the judge said jurors could infer that the rap icon's missing emails would have hurt his case. New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled that Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC had improperly erased emails on his laptop after perfume purveyor Parlux Fragrances LLC sent a letter the judge said clearly put Carter on notice that a lawsuit was likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS