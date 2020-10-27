NY Judge Will Wait On DC Circ. To Rule On Perchlorate

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday paused a public health group's suit pushing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue standards for perchlorate in drinking water, saying the D.C. Circuit should first decide whether the agency's deregulatory pivot is sound. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said the D.C. Circuit should be given time to decide whether the EPA's decision in June to pull its 2011 determination to regulate perchlorate is proper, staying the litigation he is overseeing. A finding from the D.C. Circuit will help determine how the present case proceeds, in which the Natural Resources Defense Council wants the EPA...

