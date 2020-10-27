New Trial Nixed In Notre Dame Basketball Game Injury Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A split Indiana appellate panel on Tuesday reversed a ruling granting a new trial in a personal injury suit filed against the University of Notre Dame by a woman who fell at a basketball game, saying she did not show that incorrect deposition testimony prevented her from fully presenting her case. Judge Nancy H. Vaidik, writing for the three-judge panel's majority, rejected Carol H. Bahney's argument that had Notre Dame amended the incorrect deposition testimony of its associate athletic director, Bahney could have focused on other issues, rather than wasting time on unnecessary ones. "We agree with the trial court that...

