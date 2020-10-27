Alsup Grants Sanctions, Bemoans Ex-Player's MLB 'Crusade'

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup sanctioned a professional baseball player turned health supplement salesman for bringing "baseless" lawsuits as "part of an entrenched campaign of harassment" against Major League Baseball and its players' union Tuesday, ordering the ex-pitcher and his company to pay more than $140,000 in attorney fees. "Given DNA Sports' persistence, it may be that no amount of sanctions will deter it from continuing its crusade," Judge Alsup wrote in his order Tuesday, saying that the award of attorney fees will at least compensate the union and the league for the harm caused by former pitcher Neiman Nix and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS