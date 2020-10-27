Calif. Restaurant Insurer Partly On Hook For $837K Crash Deal

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a bench verdict ordering a restaurant's insurance company to cover half of an $837,000 car crash settlement and legal expenses paid by the restaurant property owners' insurer, saying the restaurant's insurance policy contained a provision covering the property owners. In a published opinion, a three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel unanimously upheld the Los Angeles County judge's determination that the Holé Molé Restaurant's insurer, AMCO Insurance Co., was responsible for covering half of a $785,000 settlement and about $52,000 in associated legal fees paid by Truck Insurance Exchange, the insurer for property owners...

