Experian Sues Insurers Zurich, SCOR For $18M In Legal Costs

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 6:44 PM GMT) -- Consumer reporting giant Experian is suing two insurers in London to recoup legal costs of more than $18 million, citing multiple U.S class actions over data errors and pending investigations into a cyberattack on the credit bureau. Experian PLC says it racked up millions of dollars in liabilities and legal costs defending three class actions from thousands of consumers who say they were harmed by inaccurate reporting of their credit history. The company is also facing the prospect of fines after the data of millions of customers was exposed in a 2015 data hack. In recent public court documents, Experian says...

