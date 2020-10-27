Models Say Insurers Owe Them For Win Against NYC Club

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A group of models filed suit Tuesday in New York state court in an attempt to get two insurance companies to cover a $200,000 judgment they previously won against a New York City nightclub that used their photos in advertisements without their consent. In a 13-page complaint, five models claim that Hudson Excess Insurance Co. and Lancer Indemnity Co. broke their contracts with Vola Corp., which does business as Sorry Not Sorry, a Queens nightclub. The models say the insurers are responsible for footing the judgment they reached in a January agreement with the nightclub after the two insurance companies refused...

