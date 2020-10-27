Us Weekly Publisher Sued Over 'Sexist, All Boy Club Culture'

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The publisher behind Us Weekly and other celebrity tabloids maintains a "sexist, all boy club culture," a commerce writer alleged Tuesday in a suit accusing the company of firing her for filing a sex bias complaint. Brittany Romano, who worked for A360 Media — formerly known as American Media Inc. — for a little over a year until she was terminated in March, told a New York federal court that an editor in A360 Media's commerce department was "abusive and toxic" towards her and other women, and another company leader gave her menial tasks because she's female. She said she complained...

