GE Escapes Claims It Duped Baker Hughes Into Bad Merger

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor tossed most of the claims Tuesday in a securities proposed class action asserting that General Electric Co. used deceptive financial statements to induce Baker Hughes Inc. into a bad merger deal, saying the investors failed to show GE did anything wrong. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard dismissed the claims in a consolidated shareholder suit that GE aided and abetted alleged breaches of duty by Baker Hughes' officers in connection with the oil and gas company's 2017 merger with GE's oil and gas segment. The chancellor only let stand a claim that Baker Hughes' former CEO may have breached his...

