11th Circ. Affirms Netflix Win In 'Narcos' Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Netflix and the makers of its television series "Narcos" did not infringe the copyright of a Colombian journalist who wrote about her love affair with notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, affirming the dismissal of her suit. Three federal appellate court judges wrote in a per curiam opinion that a Florida federal judge was right to grant a request by Netflix Inc. and the other television companies to toss Virginia Vallejo's copyright infringement suit against them. Vallejo claimed certain episodes of "Narcos" copied too closely parts of her 2007 memoir, including a sex scene in which Escobar touched...

