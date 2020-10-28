11th Circ. Urged To Undo Medicare Secondary Payer Ruling

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Insurance industry trade groups are attempting to eviscerate an Eleventh Circuit ruling that downstream health care providers can sue primary insurers for nonpayment under the private right of action in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, saying the decision will unleash "turmoil" across the industry. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida on Tuesday asked the full Eleventh Circuit to review the Sept. 4 ruling that revived several proposed class suits and paved the way for billions of dollars in reimbursements for providers around the country. "The panel's expansive interpretation of the act's private right of...

