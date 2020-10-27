DC Circ. Hits Play On EPA's Rollback Of Methane Regs

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday dissolved its temporary pause of the Trump administration's gutting of Obama-era regulations that clamped down on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas operations. A divided three-judge panel dissolved an administrative stay put in place last month and denied emergency motions from a coalition of states and environmental groups for a longer-term freeze of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's policy change. The order said the petitioners "have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review," but provided no additional details about the majority's reasoning. U.S. Circuit Judge Judith W. Rogers would...

