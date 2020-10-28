Milberg Clients Urge 2nd Circ. To OK Axing $12M Fee Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Former Milberg LLP clients told the Second Circuit that a lower court was right to toss the firm's suit seeking to recoup close to $12 million in fees it believes it is owed, saying the firm lacked standing and the claim is time-barred. A New York federal court had tossed Milberg's suit to vacate a previous arbitration awarding it only a fraction of the $11.9 million contingency fee it had demanded from the settlement of a suit over Argentine bonds. Milberg is appealing the decision, but its former clients said in a brief filed Tuesday that the suit should stay dead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS