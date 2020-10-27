Airbnb Picks Nasdaq Exchange For Expected IPO

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Home-rental giant Airbnb Inc. on Tuesday selected the Nasdaq exchange for its expected initial public offering, moving one step closer toward completing one of the most highly anticipated public market debuts of 2020. Airbnb is reportedly planning to raise about $3 billion, according to reports earlier this month. The company in August submitted confidential plans to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a first step in the filing process that could result in a public debut before year's end, based on a typical IPO timetable. San Francisco-based Airbnb did not elaborate on its IPO plans, which have been...

