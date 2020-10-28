Solar Panel Exec Inks Plea Deal Over $9.5M Scheme

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The founder and owner of a company that claimed to have developed revolutionary solar panel technology to garner over $9.5 million from investors that he allegedly instead used to fund his own lavish lifestyle has admitted to the scheme, federal prosecutors announced. Michael James Sweaney, 56, of Irvine, California, agreed to plead guilty in California federal court Tuesday to one count of mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and must surrender a yacht, cars and other luxury items bought with investors' money and hand over roughly $1.5 million to the government, according to a plea agreement. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS