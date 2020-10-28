Cable Technicians Win Class Cert. In Misclassification Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A group of cable technicians have secured an Illinois federal judge's approval to proceed as a class in their lawsuit alleging that a cable installment company misclassified them as independent contractors and failed to pay them properly. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo ruled Tuesday that the technicians can move forward as a class with their claims against Elite Engineering Inc. alleging the company should have classified them as employees because of the extent to which it oversaw the workers and should have paid them accordingly under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The arguments the technicians put forward "amply suffice to...

