NY Tribe Tells 2nd Circ. Not To Revive Bingo Hall Dispute

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a lower court's ruling handing the tribe a win in its suit over its electronic bingo hall in a New York village, saying it has the right under federal law to operate the facility on lands within its historical reservation. The village of Union Springs is seeking to overturn a New York federal judge's March decision preventing the village from enforcing its anti-gambling ordinance against the tribe, arguing that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act doesn't preempt the village's law because the Cayuga tribe has "no actual governmental powers to...

