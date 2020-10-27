DOJ Sues Bain For More Info In $5.3B Visa-Plaid Deal

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday to enforce its demand for information from Bain & Co. Inc. and Visa Inc. as a part of the Antitrust Division's investigation into Visa's proposed $5.3 billion deal to acquire fintech company Plaid Inc. Bain, a consulting firm, is claiming privilege and withholding information related to Visa's pricing strategy and competition against other debit card networks, the DOJ said in its partially redacted petition. The DOJ requested the information as part of its June civil investigative demand. "Too often, third parties seek to flout these requirements, hoping the division will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS