Buyers Say Pepperidge Farm 'Butter' Crackers Use Veg Oil

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed in New York federal court accuses Pepperidge Farm of selling a line of crackers that the baked-goods giant misleadingly claims to be flavored with butter when in reality it also uses vegetable oils to achieve that flavoring. A proposed class says Pepperidge Farm's "Golden Butter" crackers are misleadingly labeled because they contain vegetable oil. Lead plaintiff Hawa Kamara alleged in her complaint lodged Wednesday that although Norwalk, Connecticut-based Pepperidge Farm Inc.'s "Golden Butter" crackers contain butter, they also contain vegetable oils as shortening ingredients. The company's branding and packaging of the product are intentionally designed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS