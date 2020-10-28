Army Corps Can Move Forward With Flood Mitigation Project

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge partially lifted an injunction Tuesday in a yearslong case over a flood mitigation project for the Red River between Minnesota and North Dakota to allow the Army Corps of Engineers to raise a highway. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim's order allows construction that includes raising about four miles of Interstate 29 in North Dakota, noting he had previously allowed limited work while the lawsuit was ongoing and that the motion was unopposed. "Because the requested construction will not affect Minnesota waterways and because the federal defendants have committed to undertake construction at their own risk and...

