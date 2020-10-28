Lyft Urges Judge To Skip Arbitration Discovery In Class Action

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge should send a proposed class and collective action against Lyft Inc. into arbitration without discovery based on abundant rulings from courts across the country indicating Lyft drivers are covered under federal arbitration law, the ride hailing service argued while opposing a magistrate judge's contrary recommendation. Lyft said in a brief filed Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti should reject a magistrate's recommendation that discovery is necessary to decide whether an exception to the Federal Arbitration Act for workers who cross state lines applies to the Lyft drivers who would be members of the proposed wage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS