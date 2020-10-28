New York Life Unit Wraps Up $500M Real Estate Debt Fund

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A New York Life Insurance real estate arm wrapped up a real estate debt fund that has nearly $500 million in committed capital, according to a Wednesday announcement. New York Life Real Estate Investors, a division of New York Life Insurance Co. subsidiary NYL Investors LLC, said it closed its Madison Square Structured Debt fund, which will originate loans backed by multifamily, retail, industrial and office properties in the U.S. "We believe that the new Madison Square Structured Debt fund is well positioned to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors in the face of global turbulence and real estate market disruption driven...

