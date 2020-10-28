Texas Justices Weigh Whether Injured Worker Was Contractor

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how much weight should be given to a contract that identifies a worker as an independent contractor, not an employee, in a lawsuit where Waste Management of Texas claims an injured garbage collector must pursue workers' compensation. WMT is trying to reinstate a trial court's summary judgment ruling freeing it from the lawsuit brought by Robert Stevenson, whose leg was amputated after a garbage truck ran it over, arguing the claim is barred under the state's workers' compensation law's exclusive remedy provision. WMT said a contract between its parent, Waste Management, and the staffing...

