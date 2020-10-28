Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Defend Warrant In $94M Drug Return Fraud Appeal

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania federal prosecutors shot back at a bid by Devos Ltd. and two of its former executives to overturn their convictions for stealing $94 million in drug company refunds, telling the Third Circuit on Tuesday that their search warrant was specific enough under the court's own precedent.

In a brief, the prosecutors emphasized case law allowing flexibility for search warrant particularity requirements in complex financial crimes carried out over a long period of time, such as the Devos defendants' scheme to hoard refunds from unexpired or unused drugs returned by customers that included military hospitals.

Ex-CEO Dean Folkes and one-time CFO...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

