Exotic Dancers Get Class Cert. In Texas Wages Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Exotic dancers suing the strip club they say misclassified them as independent contractors and failed to pay hourly wages got their collective action conditionally certified by a Texas federal judge, despite the fact that the dancers had signed arbitration agreements. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison, in an order Tuesday, addressed whether there are situations in which potential collective members who signed binding arbitration agreements can receive notice of a pending collective action. According to Judge Edison, because the club's operator and owners have not moved to compel arbitration, and the underlying arbitration agreement only waives the dancers' right to pursue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS