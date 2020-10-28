Fla. Court Orders New Engle Trial Over Jury Strikes

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday ordered a new trial in an Engle progeny case against Philip Morris, saying a trial court shouldn't have stricken jurors based solely on written questionnaires nor admitted evidence from a "Seinfeld" episode. A Fourth District appeals court panel found that attorneys for the son of a deceased smoker should have been allowed to question eight jurors before the court struck them based on their written answers, which according to Philip Morris showed they were biased. "It is not 'conclusively clear' in this case that any, or all, of the eight jurors could not be...

